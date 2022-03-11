All hail the Engineer! Olunga wins Qatar Stars League 'Golden Boot'

Al Duhail's Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in action during their Qatari League Stars match against Al Ahli Doha on March 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Rodrigo Tabata converted a late penalty to hand Al Sadd their 20th victory of the season.

Michael Olunga is officially the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League (QSL) Golden Boot winner after six months of action ended on Friday with the Kenyan on top on the scoring chart with 24 goals.

