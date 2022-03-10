Michael Olunga on the brink of winning Qatar league 'Golden Boot'

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in action during their Qatari League Stars match against Al Ahli Doha on March 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The 27-year-old centre-forward was introduced in the match in the 64th minute when Portuguese coach Luis Castron made a triple substitution but the "Engineer" hardly threatened the Al Ahli goal.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has finished his first full season in Qatar with 24 league goals after his Al Duhail side drew 0-0 against Al Ahli Doha in their season-ending fixture on Thursday.

