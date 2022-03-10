Michael Olunga on the brink of winning Qatar league 'Golden Boot'

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has finished his first full season in Qatar with 24 league goals after his Al Duhail side drew 0-0 against Al Ahli Doha in their season-ending fixture on Thursday.

The 27-year-old centre-forward was introduced in the match in the 64th minute when Portuguese coach Luis Castron made a triple substitution but the "Engineer" hardly threatened the Al Ahli goal.

His only attempt was late in the match when he headed wide. He had scored six times against Al Ahli in the last three fixtures, including once in the 6-0 demolition in the first leg.

Al Ahli looked the better side in the match. They hit the post in 69 minutes. Goalkeeper Shehab Mamdouh Ellethy also made a huge save off a free-kick in the 76th minute.

With the stalemate, Al Duhail completed the 12-team league on 47 points. Champions Al Sadd, who entertain Al Wakrah in their final match on Friday, have collected 59 points.

Olunga’s closest rival in the Golden Boot race is Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew who is hoping to add to his tally of 15 goals on Friday.

The Ghanaian captain's only chance of winning the Golden Boot is to score 10 goals for his employers.

Olunga, who netted six goals in the Qatar league in his first half season with Al Duhail, scored nine goals in the Asian Champions League last season.

Al Duhail’s next assignment is against holders Al Sadd in the Amir Cup semi-finals on March 14.