Olunga's Al Duhail proceed to Club World Cup second round

Michael Olunga’s Al Duhail is through to the second round of 2020 Fifa Club World Cup without kicking a ball after their first round opponents Auckland City withdrew from the lucrative competition on Saturday.

Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail were due to face the New Zealand champions on February 1 for a ticket to the second round.

Reports from New Zealand said Fifa confirmed Auckland City’s decision was influenced by Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine measures by New Zealand authorities.

“Despite Fifa’s regular exchanges and the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) in recent days, the requirements of New Zealand authorities in relation to isolation and quarantine go beyond Fifa’s remit and, therefore, it was not possible to reach a solution,” the club said.

The 2014 bronze medallists were nominated by OFC to attend the Club World Cup after the qualification tournament was scrapped due to Covid-19.

Al Duhail, who signed Kenyan international from Japanese top-tier side Kashiwa Reysol on January 12, are hosting the world competition in Doha from February 1-11. Sabri Lamouchi’s side is making its debut.

Other teams competing at the Club World Cup are African champions Al Ahly from Egypt, European kings Bayern Munich (Germany), Asian winners Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea), Concacaf champions Tigres UANL (Mexico) and the winners of CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Brazilian sides Palmerais and Santos on January 30.

The Brazilian sides tossed out Argentine heavyweights River Plate and Boca Juniors in semi-final stage on January 12 and January 13 respectively.

The draw to finalise the second round pairings for Club World Cup will take place on January 19.

The competition was originally scheduled for December 2020, but was postponed to February 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prize money distribution is as follows: winner Sh1.1 billion, runner-up Sh440 million, third place Sh275 million, fourth place Sh220 million, fifth place Sh165 million, sixth place Sh110 million, seventh place Sh55 million.

Olunga, 26, made his debut for Al Duhail just one day after the transfer was confirmed in the 3-1 loss against leaders Al Sadd in a top-of-the table clash.

Apart from Club World Cup, Al Duhail will also play in Asian Champions League set to kick off in March/April.