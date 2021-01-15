Olunga pens moving tribute to Kashiwa Reysol

Kenyan international Michael Olunga has thanked his former club Kashiwa Reysol for the opportunity they gave him.

In a moving tribute posted on his Twitter account on Friday, Olunga, who sealed a big-money move to giant Qatari club Al-Duhail, said he enjoyed his two-and-a-half-year stay in Japan.

"It is with great pleasure that I hereby thank the entire Kashiwa Reysol family for you support for the past two-and-a-half-years.

"My sincerest gratitude goes to the management, team and supporters. I appreciate the confidence you all showed in me and for the opportunity you provided for me to represent you on the football pitch," Olunga said in his tribute.

"I enjoyed my stay in Kashiwa and I wish you all great success in you future endeavors."

Fresh from winning the top scorer and Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in the Japanese league at Kashiwa Reysol last season, Olunga finalised an estimated Sh1 billion move to the Red Knights on Monday.

He wasted little time in settling down at his new club as coach Sabri Lamouchi, a former French international, handed him his debut match in which Duhail lost 3-1 to table toppers Al Saad at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Olunga had earlier this week penned an emotional farewell letter to Reysol fans, in which he has left the door open for a possible reunion.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all fans of Kashiwa Reysol for their support. I really enjoyed my time at a wonderful club called Reysol. I hope this club can develop even more in the future and I hope that it will be successful in the upcoming season. I hope I will be able to play in this beautiful club someday in the future. I wish you success. Thank you!" he wrote.