Michael Kibwage now a free agent

Former Sofapaka defender Michael Kibwage is now free to join another club after staying out for over a season due to a row with his club over termination of his contract.

Kibwage signed a two-year contract with ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ from KCB in September 2020 but will be eligible to play locally in January when the transfer window opens. He can however join teams in countries where their window is still open.

“I can confirm I’m now a free agent after being out of active football for a long time. However, I will have to be patient for another two months to find a new club when the transfer window opens. I’m happy,” said the Kenyan international.

Kibwage’s tale is a sad one for a player who was once touted to be one of the best defenders in the country.

His standoff with Sofapaka, which was brought about by a pay row, saw the club force him to train with the youth team.

He was also asked to issue an apology publicly and pay a Sh250,000 fine before he could be readmitted to the senior team.

Kibwage last played in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League in June 20, 2021 when ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia at the Thika Sub County Stadium. This was just seven months after joining the 2009 champions from KCB as a free agent in a hyped move.

The row started a few months after the move when reports emerged that Kibwage, 25, was set to join an unnamed club in South Africa but Sofapaka were not willing to let the player leave for free.

Sofapaka players had also gone for months without pay, forcing some of them to leave the club.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa was adamant that Kibwage could only leave after returning the Sh1 million sign-on fee and Sh1.7 million which the club claimed it had advanced him when he joined from KCB.

“It was a tough time but I wouldn’t want to touch on the controversial issues which arose. Can you imagine a situation which can make a player who was at the peak of his career to quit football? I have now moved on and will wait for January to get back."

The player revealed that he has been has been training by himself while out of active football to keep fit.

“I depended on football for my livelihood but I also knew my rights and stood my ground."

Kalekwa told Nation Sport that even as Kibwage exits, the club acted within the contractual obligations and does not in any way regret the player’s situation.