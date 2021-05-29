Juma's magic lifts Sofapaka past KCB in FKFPL thriller

Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma (right) celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Isaac Mitima (left) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against KCB at Ruaraka grounds on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The loss is a major set back to the bankers as the race towards the June 30 deadline when the name of the team at the top of the log will be submitted to Caf as the country's representative to the Champions League next season.

  • Following KCB's loss, 13-time champions AFC Leopards can open a three-point lead at the helm of the league on Sunday if they beat newbies Bidco United at the same venue.

  • Leopards are joint top with KCB on 36 points but have an inferior goal difference. KCB have now played 18 matches while Leopards have a game in hand.

Lawrence Juma's stunning volley on 35 minutes was all Sofapaka needed to tame leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 1-0 in a closely contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

