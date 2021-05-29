City Stars pile more misery on Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Peter Opiyo (second left) leads his teammates in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kairobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Peter Opiyo gave City Stars the lead in the 56th minute from the spot, before substitute Oliver Maloba sealed the visitors win 16 minutes from time.
  • Daniel Sakari's scored Sharks' consolation goal from a rebound at the death after City Stars' goalkeeper Steve Njunge saved Patilah Omotto's penalty.
  •  

Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday suffered another setback in their quest for a maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title after going down 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.