Messi ends trophy drought as Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa

Angel Di Maria

Argentina's Angel Di Maria holds the trophy after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America  tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Mauro Pimentel || AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 33-year-old winger ran onto Rodrigo De Paul's sumptuous through ball to lob Brazil goalkeeper Ederson with a first time finish.
  • Messi could have wrapped up the win two minutes from time but slipped when clean through with only Ederson to beat. 

Rio de Janeiro

