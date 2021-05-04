Match-fixing: Zoo FC to appeal Fifa expulsion

  • The club noted that Fifa Integrity Department had investigated the issue and concluded that no individual/ individuals was found guilty of match-fixing based on the evidence which was gathered. It therefore wondered how the decision to relegated them was reached.
  • The statement assured the players and technical bench that there is no call for alarm or panicking as it believes justice will eventually prevail. 

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Zoo FC say they will appeal the decision by Fifa to relegate the club from the top tier league after being found culpable of match-fixing.

