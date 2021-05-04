Zoo FC expelled from FKF-PL for alleged match fixing

Zoo FC players before the start of a previous match.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Zoo has been at the centre of match fixing allegations in the country with the club’s coach Herman Iswekha earlier admitting that some of his players might have been involved in the vice.
  • In January 2020, Zoo released three key players whom coach Iswekha suspected were involved in the vice.
  • A March 2020 investigation by Nation Sport also revealed how the club almost got engrossed in the murky world of match-fixing. 

World football governing body Fifa Tuesday relegated Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Zoo FC to the Divison One League after it found the Kericho-based club culpable of match-fixing.

