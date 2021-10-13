Matano wants Tusker players to step up ahead of Zamalek showdown

Tusker coach Robert Matano (right) gestures during a training session at Ruaraka grounds on October 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The winner of the two legged match will qualify for the group stage which comes with a Sh55 million purse.
  • The game will be played behind closed doors as a part of the restrictions put by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tusker coach Robert Matano wants his players to step up when they face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first leg of their Caf Champion League first round at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

