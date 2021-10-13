Matano wants Tusker players to step up ahead of Zamalek showdown

Tusker coach Robert Matano wants his players to step up when they face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first leg of their Caf Champion League first round at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The 12-time Kenyan champions host the Egyptian in the first leg from 4pm on Saturday with the second leg coming a week later in Egypt.

Matano on Tuesday asked his players raise the bar ahead of the match he believes will give them a perfect opportunity to gauge themselves against Africa's best.

"This is a big stage and everyone has to raise his game. It is down to individuals now, the team comes after. If players are not ready for the match, the team can't be ready," said Matano after the team's training session at Ruaraka grounds.

Zamalek are also leaving nothing to chance ahead of the first leg tie after arriving in the country on Tuesday.

The team will continue with its training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, both teams will have a feel of the pitch at Nyayo National Stadium.

Matano has almost a full house, with all players back from national teams duty with the exception of Emery Mvuyekure who is still in Rwanda.

The 59-year-old has also welcomed back all injured players who missed their 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards in the league on September 26.

Among those who are back are Ibrahim Joshua, skipper Eugene Asike, Charles Momanyi, Teddy Osok, Deogratious Ojok, Hillary Wandera, and Clyde Senaji.

Veteran midfielder Humprey Mieno echoed Matano sentiments saying: "We are working as a team and the morale is high among the players. We are fully focused and our concentration is on this game."

Zamalek have a decorated record in both Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup in the recent years. For this achievement, the team got a bye in the preliminary round this season.

On the other hand, Tusker beat Djibouti champions Arta Solar 7 4-1 on aggregate to qualify for the first round.

The winner of the two legged match will qualify for the group stage which comes with a Sh55 million purse.