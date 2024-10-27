Marion Serenge named 4th fastest player at Fifa U-17 World Cup

In Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic

Junior Starlets midfielder Marion Serenge was named the fourth fastest player at the ongoing 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

The history-writing Starlets jetted back into the country early on Saturday morning. In their match against England, Serenge played as a winger, passing 50 times according to Fifa statistics.

Against Mexico, the Form Four student at Archbishop Njenga, Kakamega, ran at a top speed of 30.42 km/h to become the fifth fastest runner in the group stages. The 16-year-old Serenge played all the group stage matches.

Fifa statistics reveal USA forward Trinity Armstrong as the fastest player with a top speed of 30.80 km/h and 195 passes completed in the group stage, including 108 successful passes in their 2-0 win over Colombia.

Ecuador’s Noemi Camacho was next with a top speed of 30.67 km/h, with England’s Jane Oboavwuodou and Lauryn Thompson reaching 30.47 km/h and 30.31 km/h, respectively.

In their maiden World Cup appearance, Kenya finished third in Group “C” with three points behind group leaders North Korea, with nine points, second-placed England with six points, and bottom placed Mexico with no points.

Kenya lost 2-0 to England and 3-0 to North Korea but bounced back to hit Mexico 2-1 and exited the global tournament with their heads held high. Junior Starlets midfielder Lorna Faith was awarded as the player of the match against Mexico.

The Kenyan girls booked a ticket to the World Cup with a 5-0 aggregate win against Burundi on June 16.

Serenge scored two important goals in the qualifying rounds, one in a 3-0 first-leg win in Ethiopia and another in their 2-0 return leg win at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

That month, she was named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality of the Month for June.

Early this year, the talented Serenge represented the Talanta Hela Under-19 team in Spain for the Costa Daurada Cup, finishing second after losing to Sporting de Portugal on penalties.

Last year, Serenge was declared the Most Valuable Player during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Tournament in Kakamega County.

“Qualifying for the World Cup was a dream come true, since it has always been a lifetime desire,” an elated Serenge told Nation.Africa in Santo Domingo.

With reports indicating that top European clubs have been monitoring her, Serenge expressed hope that her excellent performance at the World Cup has attracted the attention of scouts from elite clubs around the world.