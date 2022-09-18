Marafiki shock Gor Mahia in Nyeri, Leopards claw Murang'a Seal

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia on Sunday fell 1-0 to Football Kenya Federation Division Two side Marafiki FC in a friendly match at Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri County.

In the neighbouring Murang’a County, K'Ogalo's arc- rivals AFC Leopards beat National Super League side Murang’a Seal 3-1 at the St Sebastian Park in an evenly contested tie.

In Nyeri, John Macharia's thunderbolt shot in the 78th minute gave the hosts the historic over K’Ogalo in a match that attracted a sizeable crowd.

K’Ogalo put up a lackluster performance, with the current players' strike at the club showing.

At St Sebastian Park, AFC Leopards netted through Ronald Shichenje, Jaffari Odeny and Victor Otieno while the hosts' lone goal was nettedscored by forward Dennis Munyovi.

Leopards had drawn 1-1 against FC Talanta and lost by a solitary goal to Kenya Police in their last two friendlies.

Gor Mahia's Irish tactician Johnathan McKinistry praised Marafiki, saying they will soon be a force to reckon with in Kenyan football.

“Marafiki played well and was vibrant in the entire match. They prepared well and it is not a surprise that they beat us. We have learnt a lot of positives in the game and must work out on our weak areas before the new season kicks off,” said McKinstry.

At St Sebastian Park, Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma said that even though the scoreline showed they had a comfortable win, Seal was a tough side on the pitch.

“It was not an easy game and our hosts had a good side. We just used the scoring chances we got. Generally, there is a lot of change in our fitness level compared to the last friendly match we played,” said Juma.

Muranga Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi however said his strikers failed to convert some of the opportunities which came their way.