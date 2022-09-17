Bidco United fightback to sink Kenya Police at Nyayo

Bidco United came from 2-0 down to sink Kenya Police 3-2 in a pre-season friendly match at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

Kenyan international midfielder Duke Abuya struck twice in the 22nd minute and 34th minutes to give Police a 2-0 lead before Brian Nyakan started Bidco's comeback on 36 minutes with a neatly struck shot.

Furious Bidco head coach Antony Akhulia made changes three minutes later with Benson Eregi coming in for Stephen Waruru, John Nairuka replaced Nyakan while John Owira was benched for Said Tsuma.

The substitutes did little to change the scoreline before the break.

In the second half, both Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo and Akhulia made wholesale changes to their squads.

Michael Bodo levelled terms on 67 minutes before lanky forward David Orem completed the comeback with 12 minutes on the clock.

Omollo was not a happy with the second half display from his boys.

"My first team played well. I was keen on seeing what my midfielders could do. I don't have a problem with my first team, but I am not happy with my second team from the goalkeeper to the strikers," Omollo said.

"It shows a lot about the team. I have seen a lot of laxity that has started cropping into the team and that has to come to an end. If the league starts today it seems that there will be no good players from the bench who will step in," added Omollo.

Akhulia is confident was happy with the result but said they could have put the game to bed early had their taken their chances.

"It was a game of two halves, in the first half Police seemed confident but in the second half we were the better side," Akhulia said.