Champions Tusker drown Town Warriors in Kisii friendly

Town Warriors, a local football club in Kisii, on Saturday staged a spirited fight before going down 2-0 to Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions in a friendly match at Kisii High School.

As part of preseason training ahead of the 2022/23 FKF-PL campaign, Tusker are in Kericho for a residential camp but have been playing friendly matches against teams in the region.

Erick Mata and Deograttius Ojok scored the two goals in first half for Robert Matano's side.

Related Bidco United fightback to sink Kenya Police at Nyayo Football

A sizeable crowd turned up to watch the Kenyan champions in action.

"We hard no pressure because it was just a friendly match. The preseason training is going on well," said Matano.

Town Warrior's captain Ronald Ratemo thanked the brewers for turning up for the fixture.

Town Warriors is a local club based in Kisii town comprising talented youth who feature mostly in tournaments during their free time.

"Playing against top tier champions itself is a win. We have learnt a lot from this match," said Ratemo.

The last time a Premiership club played in the Gusii region was in October 2020 during Mashujaa Day celebrations held at Gusii Stadium when Shabana hosted AFC Leopards.

The Gusii region has not had a team in the Kenyan top tier since 2006 when Shabana were relegated.

Two clubs, Shabana and Gusii United FC will represent the region in the National Super League (NSL) campaign after they failed to seal promotion last season.

On Sunday, Tusker will continue with their friendly matches at Kericho Green Stadium against NSL side Mara Sugar.

"We respect Tusker because they are KPL champions. However, we will give our best during the match," said Mara Sugar head coach John Baraza.

The cane cutters bolstered their squad with seven players and dropped another five.