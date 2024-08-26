Mara Sugar aim high after dream start to life in Kenyan Premier League

Buoyed by an impressive start to life in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), Mara Sugar FC’s officials have said they are in the top flight league to compete and not merely to participate.

On Sunday, the Narok County-based side, who are playing in their first season in the top tier league, hammered Kakamega Homeboyz 3-0 at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County.

At the same time, AFC Leopards thumped FKF-PL-returnees Mathare United 4-0 at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, while Murang’a Seal disarmed hosts Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Mara Sugar was promoted to the top flight league from the National Super League (NSL) alongside Mathare United.

While Mara clinched last season’s second-tier NSL title after topping the standings with 84 points, Mathare United finished second with 82 points.

Speaking to Nation Sport on phone on Sunday after the match, Mara Sugar’s assistant coach, Godfrey Naibei, said they are thrilled to have announced their arrival in the FKF-PL with a big win against regular campaigners Homeboyz.

Naibei said they headed into Sunday’s match expecting a positive outcome, thanks to a good pre-season.

Second-half substitute Samuel Odaro grabbed a brace after Mathias Isogol set the newcomers on the victory path with a 37th minute strike.

Naibei said their target this season is a top five finish.

“It was not an easy match, they (Homeboyz) were the better side in the first half. The hard work and concentration from everyone whenever we lost the ball was what gave us the win,” Naibei said.

“Our performance in the pre-season and this match (against Homeboyz) has shown us that we are capable of doing well. We want to finish in the top five,” he added.

Retired footballer George Midenyo only joined the club as head coach on Saturday.

Mara Sugar was founded in 2012 by Transmara Sugar Company in Kilgoris, Transmara West Sub-County.

The part-time factory workers, sugarcane loaders and talented youth would split their time between tilling the land to grow sugarcane and playing football.

At Dandora Stadium, Rwandan Arthur Gitego, Brian Munyendo, Victor Omune and Sydney Lokale scored a goal apiece to guide Leopards to the big win over the ‘Slum Boys’.

Having declared that they are eyeing this season’s crown, Ingwe will hope to build on the big win in their next matches. The 12-time Kenyan champions last won the title in 1998.

Mathare, who won the league in 2008, spent last season in the second-tier league after being relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.