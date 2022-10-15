Man United's Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

Mason Greenwood

In this file photo taken on January 10, 2022 Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood gestures during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west Englan. Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was released on bail on February 2, 2022 pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman, police said. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday January 30 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.
  • He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.
  • Greenwood has been on bail since.

London

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions, British police said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Related

He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Greenwood has been on bail since.

A police spokesman said: "Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

"Inquiries are ongoing at this time."

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.