Man United's Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

In this file photo taken on January 10, 2022 Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood gestures during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west Englan. Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was released on bail on February 2, 2022 pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman, police said. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday January 30 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

Photo credit: File | AFP