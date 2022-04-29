Man United ace Greenwood to remain on bail over rape allegations

Mason Greenwood

In this file photo taken on January 10, 2022 Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood gestures during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west Englan. Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was released on bail on February 2, 2022 pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman, police said. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday January 30 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.
  • He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.
  • Greenwood was released on conditional bail, which was due to expire on Saturday.

London

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.

He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail, which was due to expire on Saturday.

In an update on the investigation, Greater Manchester Police said: "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June.

"The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

