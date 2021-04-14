Man City sink Dortmund to reach Champions League semi-finals

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden (right) celebrates scoring with his team-mate Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against BVB Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund on April 14, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • England midfielder Jude Bellingham gave Dortmund an early lead, but a second-half Riyad Mahrez penalty and Foden's powerful strike moved City into the last four of Europe's top club competition for the second time.
  • Having also scored the 90th-minute winner to give City a 2-1 victory in last week's first leg in Manchester, England international Foden again broke Dortmund hearts.

