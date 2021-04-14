Real Madrid eliminate Liverpool to set up Chelsea semi-final

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah reacts during their Uefa Champions League quarter final second leg match against Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The 13-time champions will play Chelsea in the semi-finals.Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum were guilty of wasting glorious opportunities to get Jurgen Klopp's men back into the tie as they failed to replicate a remarkable recovery from 3-0 down to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate at the semi-final stage two years ago.Madrid were far from their best, but did not need to be to set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea as Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games.

Liverpool, United Kingdom

