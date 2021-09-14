Lukaku lifts Chelsea past stubborn Zenit

Romelo Lukaku

Chelsea's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (left) celebrates with Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho (right) after scoring the opening goal of their Uefa Champions League Group H match against Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge in London on September 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zenit boss Sergei Semak threw on the towering presence of Artem Dzyuba in search of an equaliser and it nearly paid off.
  • But even the six-foot six-inch (1.97 metre) Russian international couldn't stretch to get a clean enough contact on Sardar Azmoun's cross 10 minutes from time and the ball dribbled wide.
  • Tuchel immediately shut up shop with the introduction of Thiago Silva and Chelsea held out for a fourth clean sheet in six games this season.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.