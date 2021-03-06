Klopp: Liverpool's 'power' will ensure Champions league berth

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho react at the final whistle of their English Premier League match against Chelsea at Anfield on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Klopp is fighting to salvage a dismal season by lifting Liverpool into the Premier League's top four to guarantee qualification for next season's Champions League.
  • They are currently four points behind fourth placed Chelsea after five successive home defeats.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. One more local pro gets Magical Kenya Open nod

  2. Why Pompeo wants US to boycott Beijing Olympics

  3. Klopp: Liverpool's 'power' will ensure Champions league berth

  4. 'Miracle On Ice' player Pavelich found dead

  5. City face United test on march towards history in Manchester derby

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.