Battered Liverpool now scramble for answers as season collapses

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho react at the final whistle of their English Premier League match against Chelsea at Anfield on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As recently as mid-January, Klopp's men were top of the league and in the title picture despite being hampered by a spate of injuries, most notably to central defender Virgil van Dijk.
  • Up until their shock 1-0 defeat to Burnley in January they had not tasted defeat in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

