City face United test on march towards history in Manchester derby

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (thid left) celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal, his second, during their English Premier League match against Wolverhamptom Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Clive Brunskill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City are 14 points clear of United with 11 games left and victory in the derby would effectively end their second placed rivals' faint hopes of catching them.
  • Pep Guardiola's side have been so dominant since the end of last year that it is the landmarks they can shatter on the way to a third title in four seasons that now hold the greatest interest.

London, United Kingdom

