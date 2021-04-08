Lack of 'killer instinct' leaves Bayern facing Champions League exit

Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller reacts during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mueller says whoever starts Tuesday's return leg must do their job to ensure Bayern take their chances at PSG's Parc des Princes.

Munich, Germany

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.