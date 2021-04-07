Mbappe brace gives PSG edge over holders Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg match against FC Bayern Munich in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mbappe and Marquinhos gave PSG a two-goal lead in snowy conditions at the Allianz Arena but Bayern drew level with headers from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Mueller.
  • A second goal of the game from Mbappe on 68 minutes put PSG back on top heading into next Tuesday's return leg at the Parc des Princes.

Munich, Germany

