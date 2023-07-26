La Liga to host football camp in Kenya

One hundred and twenty talented girls and boys are set to grow their football skills after La Liga announced that it will host it’s maiden camp in Kenya from August 14-20.

La Liga has successfully undertaken camps in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Cairo, with Nairobi set to be the fifth city in Africa to host the camp popularly known as La Liga Camps.

Boys' and Girls' in under 10 and 17 categories will get the rare opportunity to world class coaching after La Liga entered into a partnership with AIRFC Football Academy, a local academy based in Kenya.

According to a press release from La Liga, two foreign coaches will take charge of the camp as they impart the children with football knowledge through La Liga Coaching.

Jose Angel Garcia Ruiz and Jose Ignacio Sanchez Becerra are the two Uefa Pro licenced La liga coaches tasked with leading the camps and will be assisted by five local coaches.

The camps will focus on giving talented young footballers from Kenya insight into the tactical, technical, physical and psychological aspects needed to perform at the highest level in world football.

“I believe this can be the beginning of a great long-term collaboration strengthening the links between Spanish and Kenyan football. Our top coaches are coming to share their knowledge with local coaches and the kids,” said Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director for La Liga in Africa.

The core objective of the camp, which is based on developing youth football and under the La Liga Methodology, is to give disadvantaged youth from all over the country – who would not ordinarily have access to the opportunity – the chance to be coached by top La Liga coaches

“It is imperative to continually give our young aspiring footballers these types of opportunities for them to develop their confidence and determination towards playing professional football,” added Jameel Samji, Director, AIRFC Football Academy.

AIRFC in conjunction with La Liga will sponsor the participation of 60 talented young footballers coming from underprivileged backgrounds, with the aim of giving them the exposure and opportunity they deserve.

According to their website, AIRFC is a local football academy established in 2016 with their blueprint borrowing a leaf from FC Barcelona and their renowned La Masia Academy.