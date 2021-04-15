Klopp focused on Liverpool Champions League return

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures from the touchline during their Uefa Champions League quarter final second leg match against Real Madrid at Anfield on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Despite enjoying a host of chances, Liverpool fluffed their lines in front of goal as Madrid held onto their 3-1 first leg lead in a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the quarter-final at Anfield on Wednesday.
  • The English champions are sixth in the Premier League with just seven games to go, three points adrift of the top four place which guarantees a spot in Europe's premier club competition.

Liverpool, United Kingdom

