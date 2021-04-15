Guardiola: Manchester City want more now

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden (right) celebrates scoring their second goal with his team-mate Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against BVB Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Wolfgang Rattay | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Phil Foden's second-half winner at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday sealed a 2-1 away win in the quarter-final, second leg to claim a 4-2 aggregate victory and set up a semi-final clash with Paris Saint Germain.
  • Guardiola's side stay on course for a historic quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Dortmund, Germany

