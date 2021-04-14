Four things from the Champions League quarter-finals

From left: Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes, Paris Saint-Germain's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Paris Saint-Germain's German midfielder Julian Draxler celebrate at the end of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against FC Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on April 13, 2021.    

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thomas Tuchel seemed in a bullish mood after Chelsea dispatched a tough Porto side in the sort of professional manner that belied the youthful nature of his team.
  • Jude Bellingham announced his arrival on the biggest stage despite Borussia Dortmund being knocked out by Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Paris, France

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Anne Lowem: Injury, motherhood and return to continental stage

  2. Hellen Syombua: Kenya's sprints ‘Supergirl’

  3. Timbe: Iniesta’s influence has changed us positively

  4. Coach Adhiambo targets longer stay in South Sudan

  5. Key lessons for sports administrators from JSC interviews

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.