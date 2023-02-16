Kisii comes alive as Shabana, Gusii clash in derby

A local derby between Shabana and Gusii FC will highlight this weekend’s National Super League (NSL) round at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County on Saturday.

Shabana will go into the match as favourites, due to their impressive run in the league that has propelled them to the helm of the table.

As D-day draws closer, both sets of fans are already embroiled in endless banter, with either side vowing to collect maximum points.

Shabana FC have said they will play the Saturday derby against Gusii FC in honour of the club’s late chairman Yabesh Nyandoro Kambi. Kambi collapsed and died at his law firm in Nairobi last week on Friday.

While Shabana sit pretty at the top of the table, Gusii FC are confident of building on their 1-0 victory against Kibera Black Stars last Sunday and beat their local rivals.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth said his side is not bothered by the pressure that comes with derby matches. He reiterated that this will be another opportunity for them to extend their winning run.

"We have prepared well and are ready for the match. We have maintained an impressive run in our league matches so far, may God grant us victory for the sake of our departed chairman Kambi,” said Okoth.

He further noted that "l am not interested in the so-called derby. My aim is to ensure that my players follow what l am teaching them.”

His Gusii counterpart Kassim Junior admitted that a tough challenge awaits them given Okoth's vast coaching experience.

"It will be a mouth-watering game since players from the two sides know each other very well. I have seen Okoth coach many clubs and l believe it will be a game of tactics" he said.

According to Junior, his boys made their intentions clear when they beat Kibera Black Stars 1-0 in their last assignment.

"Beating Kibera gave us the much-needed confidence boost going into the derby," he added.

Shabana top the standings with 25 points from 10 matches, followed by Murang’a Seal who have 21, while Black Stars are third on 20 points. Gusii FC are ranked fourth with 18 points.

Fans who will watch the match from the terraces will pay Sh100 while those at VIP will pay Sh300.

Meanwhile, Shabana President Jared Nivaton has hinted at the funeral date of club’s chairman Nyandoro Kambi being moved.

“We had earlier been given February 24 as the burial date. As things stand, that date will be rescheduled for a date to be announced later on by the family and funeral committee,” Nivaton noted.

Saturday (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Vihiga United v SS Assad (Mumias Sports Complex)

Kibera Black Stars v Migori Youth (Ligi Ndogo)

Mwatate United v Kajiado (Wundanyi Stadium)

Naivas v Kisumu All Stars (Camp Toyoyo)