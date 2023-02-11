Tributes pour in for fallen Shabana FC chairman Nyandoro Kambi

The local football scene is mourning following the shocking death of Shabana FC chairman Yabesh Nyandoro Kambi on Friday.

Shabana FC club secretary-general Elizaphan Kerama said Kambi collapsed and died at his law firm in Nairobi on Friday.

The club on Saturday eulogised their fallen chairman as a charismatic, diligent and visionary leader whose long years of service at the team touched and positively impacted many lives.

"Its sad that we have lost a visionary leader. Kambi has left a big gap at the club," said Kerama.

The club's president Jared Nivaton said Kambi was like a brother to him.

"We have always been very close friends. We have always consulted on the running of Shabana since 2013. I could not believe that I was viewing his body last night," Naviton said.

"I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family at this challenging time. We have sincerely lost a friend, a brother and a great leader."

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Jezreel Mbegera eulogised Kambi as a sportsman who had football at heart.

"On behalf of FKF Kisii County leadership, football clubs, our referees and coaches, Shabana FC fans and all football stakeholders, we hereby convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Nyandoro Kambi. The Football sector has lost a dedicated fan and administrator. Gusii region has lost a great son," a condolence message issued by the county office said.

Nyamira FKF secretary general Thomas Nyasani also mourned Kambi as a focused leader who supported other grassroot clubs financially.

"His death has left an irreplaceable gap that will take a long time to fill," Nyasani said.

Former Kisii County Governor James Ongwae said Kambi was a passionate leader.

"Another sad morning to have learnt of the sudden death of Shabana chairman advocate Kambi. Indeed death robs the best but their good deeds live on," Ongwae said.

Shabana FC media liaison officer Joseph Simba termed the departed chair was a father to many.

According to Simba, Kambi would use his resources to ensure the club honours matches.

Former Shabana captain Andrew Ongwae remembered Kambi as a dedicated fan and administrator.

Shabana's organising secretary Stephen Kiama said Kambi will be remembered for successfully turning around the fortunes of the club that currently tops the national Super League standings.

Nation Media Group Sports Managing Editor Elias Makori said Kambi had helped stabilise the former Kenyan football heavyweights.

Sofapaka, KCB, Ulinzi and Bandari clubs also sent condolence messages.

The body was moved to Lee Funeral Home as the family and friends start funeral arrangements.