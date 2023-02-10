NSL: Black Stars face Gusii, Murang'a host Mwatate United

Fireworks are expected at Gusii Stadium this weekend as Gusii FC host Kibera Black Stars in a National Super League match on Sunday.

The visitors are heading into this match a few days after ending Shabana’s nine-match unbeaten run on Wednesday, but the hosts under the tutelage of Kassim Junior Otieno have vowed to put up a strong fight at their backyard.

“We have prepared well for this match, with no injury concerns,” Otieno said on Friday.

Black Stars coach Evans Ogutu urged his players to approach the match with caution.

Black Stars frontline comprising John Njoroge, Walter Juma and Baron Ochieng will be key if they are to mount a formidable challenge against the hosts. They have a strong defence led by Kevin Taiwo and Pascal Ogweno.

While Black Stars are enjoying a good run this season, Gusii have had mixed results in their recent fixtures, and sit in fifth place on 15 points.

“A win away will build the team’s confidence though it has always been very hard whenever we play at Gusii Stadium. We respect them, but we hope to win and add more pressure on leaders Shabana who are enjoying a five-point lead,” added Ogutu. Shabana have 25 points, while Black Stars are second on 20.

Elsewhere, Murang’a Seal will be at home to Mara Sugar seeking to bounce back to winning ways after their shock loss to Mwatate United in their last outing.

The Ezekiel Akwana-coached side are on 18 points in third place, but could reclaim second position, if they win and Black Stars lose in Kisii.

Fixtures

Sunday