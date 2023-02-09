Double loss for Shabana after fans attacked at LIigi Ndogo

Shabana FC have complained to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after their fans were mugged and assaulted during their away match against Kibera Black Stars on Wednesday.

The away team supporters, who had traveled to cheer their team at Ligi Ndogo grounds lost their phones to local youths who pounced on them as they watched the well-attended National Super League (NSL) thriller along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

“We have heard numerous reports of assaults and muggings as the security and stewards watched gangs of local youths acting with impunity. They just watched them and seemed reluctant to intervene,” said Shabana Organising Secretary, Stephen Kiama.

During the fiercely contested clash, Shabana’s nine-game unbeaten was shattered as Baron Ochieng’s strike gave Kibera Black Stars a 1-0 win in Nairobi. It was the longest unbeaten streak in the second tier league in recent times.

But the former Kenyan Premier League have firmly established themselves as title favourites as they remain first with 25 points from 10 matches, five points clear at the top of the table.

Another unbeaten record was broken in Wundanyi when visiting Murang’a Seal were edged 1-0 by hosts Mwatate United at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium.

The Seals, who have been on an excellent run were unbeaten in eight games, and victory would have seen them retain second place with 21 points but they now remain third on 17.

Struggling Vihiga United recovered from their dismal performance to register a 2-1 win over Kajiado FC at Mumias Sports Complex to move away from the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Silibwet Leon suffered a 3-1 loss to 11th-placed Mombasa Elite at Mbaraki Sports Club while SS Assad were held to a goalless draw by Gusii United at Shamu Grounds in Kwale County.

In Kisumu, Mara Sugar registered a crucial 1-0 victory over visiting Kisumu AllStars to move from position six to four, with only a point separating them from third-placed Murang’a Seal.

Wednesday results

Mara Sugar 1 Kisumu 0,

Vihiga United 2 Kajiado FC 1,

Naivas 0 MCF 1,

SS Assad 0 Gusii United 0,

Kibera Black Stars 1 Shabana 0,

Mwatate United 1 Murang’a Seal 0,