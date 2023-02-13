NSL: Murang’a Seal move to second spot

High-riding Kibera Black Stars' hopes of further reducing Shabana FC's lead in the National Super League (NSL) was halted by Gusii FC who edged them 1-0 at Gusii Stadium in a hotly contested duel on Sunday.

Shabana top the standings with 25 points from 10 matches, followed by Murang’a Seal who have 21, while Black Stars are third on 20 points and Gusii moving to fourth with 18 points.

After their seven match unbeaten record was shattered by struggling Mwatate United in a mid-week clash in Wundanyi, Murang’a Seal bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Naivas, reducing Shabana’s lead at the top to four points.

The victory at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a has pushed them to second, dislodging Black Stars who dropped to third on the log.

Mara Sugar, who had beaten Kisumu All Stars 1-0 in a midweek encounter, are now down to fifth with 17 points.

At Moi Stadium, hosts Kisumu AllStars trounced Mwatate United 5-0, while struggling Vihiga United held Silibwet Leons to a barren draw at Bomet Stadium.

Mwatate and Vihiga are separated by a single point with Vihiga placed 16th with being three points with Mwatate down in the relegation zone with two points ahead of APS Police and Fortune Sacco, who haven’t honoured any of their fixtures yet.

Mombasa Elite, who edged neighbours SS Assad 2-1 in Kwale, are now 12th with 13 points, while Assad remain 13th. Fourteenth-placed Kaijado FC recorded a rare win, edging Mara Sugar 2-1.

Sunday results: