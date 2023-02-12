NSL: Gusii FC down Kibera Black Stars

Kibera Black Stars Sunday lost crucial points that would have enabled them cut Shabana FC’s lead at the top after they lost 1-0 to hosts Gusii FC at Gusii Stadium in Kisii in the National Super League.

Wycliffe Nyangechi scored the solitary goal in the 75th minute to hand Junior Kassim's side a morale boosting victory at their home turf.

The visitors had come into the match with confidence after ending Shabana’s nine-match unbeaten run on Wednesday at Ligi Ndogo ground.

Related Tributes pour in for fallen Shabana FC chairman Nyandoro Kambi Football

Gusii FC’s head coach Junior Kassim said he was optimistic that his side will compete well throughout the season.

“This win is important to us because in our last match we managed a draw against SS Assad. This victory will be a benchmark as we plan for upcoming fixtures to work for maximum points” he said.

While conceding defeat, Kibera Black Stars head coach Evans Ogutu said his players missed several scoring opportunities

“We played well only that we were unlucky, but I am impressed with the players since they really pushed to get an equaliser but the efforts proved fruitless” said the tactician.

Murang’a Seal reduced Shabana’s lead at the top to four points following their 2-0 win over Naivas at St Sebastian Park.

Seal also moved to second on the log with 21 points from 10 games, while Shabana lead the log with 25 points.