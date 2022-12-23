Kibera Black Stars stay top as NSL takes a break

Kibera Black Stars remain at the summit of the National Super League as the second tier takes a break this weekend for Christmas and New Year festivities.

Action resumes on January 6 with nine matches lined up across the country.

Black Stars, who were not involved in the mid-week fixtures played on Wednesday, assumed control of the league leadership last weekend following their recent barren draw against Mara Sugar. Shabana are second. Both teams are leveled on 10 points, but Shabana have played a match less and have an inferior goal difference.

After a good start to the season, Kibera were hoping for a third straight win when they met Mara at Camp Toyoyo on Monday.

Black Stars won their season opener 4-0 against Silibwet Leons and went on to register 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Mombasa Elite and Vihiga United respectively. Their only loss this season was a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of SS Assad.

Naivas, who registered a 3-1 victory over Coastal Heroes at Mbaraki Sports Club on Wednesday, are fifth, while third-placed Migori Youth kept their hopes of gaining promotion alive as they were awarded a walk-over against SS Assad who failed to show up in Migori.

Darajani Gogo started their campaign on a positive note on Wednesday, beating Kajiado FC 3-2 at Ildamat in Kajiado. They scored through Rashid Moyo, Mathew Malisau and Joseph Ndog, while Oscar Kengwa and Liban Ali replied for the hosts.

APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco who were scheduled to kick off their campaign with ties against struggling Mombasa Elite and Mwatate United did not show up, insisting that they have to promoted to the FKF Premier League after earning the two automatic slots from the NSL last season.

The two clubs received a setback after a judicial review by a constitutional court stayed the decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal to overturn a decision by the FKF National Executive Committee which nullified last season’s leagues.

Results of matches played on Wednesday:

Gusii FC 2 Kisumu Alltars 3,

MCF 0 Murang’a Seal 1

Kajiado FC 2 Darajani Gogo 3