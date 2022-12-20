APS Bomet, Fortune Sacco start life again in NSL

APS Bomet FC and Fortune Sacco will kick-off their National Super League (NSL) campaigns with ties against struggling Mombasa Elite and Mwatate United respectively on Wednesday.

Despite earning automatic promotion to feature in this season’s Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL), the two clubs received a setback last week after a judicial review by a constitutional court upheld the FKF’s National Executive Committee decision to nullify last season's league.

Bomet, under the tutelage of former Chemelil Sugar and Muhoroni Youth coach Charles Odera, had retained most of their players who did duty last season.

Mombasa Elite, who are second last on the log, have played three matches, while eighth-placed Mwatate, who have endured a mixed run in their campaign, have three points from two games.

Fortune Sacco, who too prepared to feature in the FKF-PL, will start afresh in the second tier when they host Mwatate United at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

In another encounter expected to be explosive, Kajiado FC, formerly Dandora Love, take on visiting Darajani Gogo from Kibera slums at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County.

“We want to start the league on a positive note as we target to qualify for the top tier next season,” said Darajani coach Nicholas Omondi, who took over Hamisi Mohammed early this year.

Murang’a Seal travel to Nairobi’s Ruaraka Grounds to face Mully Children Familly (MCF), while Gusii United will be at home against Kisumu Allstars.

Kibera Black Stars are joint top with Shbana, but the former lead due to a better goal difference.

Wednesday fixtures: