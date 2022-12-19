NSL: Naivas down 'hungry' Mombasa Heroes

Naivas FC Monday secured a crucial 3-1 win away to Coastal Heroes in their National Super League (NSL) match at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

Naivas started on a high and their efforts were rewarded in the 25th minute when striker Osewe Steven was fouled by the Heroes keeper Walter Otieno and the referee awarded a penalty which was converted by Kingsley Owuor.

Heroes went in search of the equaliser, but their efforts bore no fruits as Naivas led at the break.

In the second half, Naivas were awarded a second penalty in the 51st minute after Abdul Amin was fouled and Kelwish John converted to double his side's lead.

The visitors put the game to bed with the third goal in the 60th minute as Mugo Newton tapped in Vincent Likare cross.

Heroes scored a consolation in the 65th minute via veteran striker Joshua Oyoo's penalty.

Naivas head coach Justin Okoba was delighted with the win.

"I have a good team and I am lucky that they have performed well. We hope this win will inspire us to perform well in the next matches," the coach said.

Naivas, who moved to fourth on the log, are away to APS Bomet next weekend at the Kericho Green Stadium.

His Heroes counterpart Hussein Mohamed blamed the loss on lack of motivation.

"We have players who featured in this match that haven't even taken a bite. We lack motivation," said Mohammed.