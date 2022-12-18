NSL: Shabana go top after Vihiga draw

Shabana FC Sunday stretched their unbeaten run to four matches and moved top of the National Super League (NSL) log despite playing to a barren draw with Vihiga United on Sunday at a fully packed Gusii Stadium.

The ‘Glamour Boys’, as they are commonly known had registered identical 1-0 wins in their last three matches.

Under the guidance of Sammy Okoth, Shabana are now top of the second tier table with ten points, one ahead of Kibera Black Stars.

The two sides have played four matches each but Kibera Black Stars had lost 1-0 in their previous match against SS Assad from Kwale County.

Mara Sugar are ranked third on six points while Migori Youth who have garnered four points are fourth on the log.

The former Premier League side started the Sunday match on a high note with Peter Ogechi’s header coming off the woodwork in what was the best chance of the first half.

The second half remained a scoreless stalemate with Shabana attacking midfielder Brian Michira missing a goal scoring opportunity on 60 minutes, failing to connect to Dennis Wafula’s pass in the opponent’s box.

A heavy downpour ensued thereafter making both sides struggle to convert their chances.

Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth blamed poor finishing for the draw.

“We played very well. We dominated possession and created several open chances. Our opponents did not create any real threat except the long passes to the box which were occasional,” he said.

His Vihiga United counterpart Mike Mururi was full of praise for his charges after picking a point on the road.

“I am happy that we managed to pick a point despite several challenges that we are facing as a team. I travelled with only eleven players due to some issues at the club,” said Mururi. "We gave this match our all and my boys have made me proud. We have to carry on and prepare for the next one.”

Monday fixture

Coastal Heroes v Naivas, Mbaraki Sports Club

Migori Youth v SS Assad, Migori Stadium