Key statistics as AFC, Tusker draw in league clash

AFC Leopards 'winless run continued with yet another draw after being held by Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Monday.

Ingwe came into this match with a wanting record of three defeats, seven draws and only one win after 12 matches, leaving them with only 10 points. The handful fans on the pitch were thirsty for a win, but the performance of their team did not match their ambitions in a match that had few clear cut chances.

The match started slowly with no particular side taking an initiative early on. However, AFC Leopards looked to invite Tusker to take the initiative by allowing the Brewers' center backs too much space and time on the ball.

After the Brewers crossed the first phase of build up, ingwe would then press them in the middle of the park, winning the ball on countless situations before transitioning with fashion and creating a few chances, through their fast paced wingers.

First Cliffton Miheso and then Victor Otieno would find themselves on the end of those chances, but their deliveries from wide went unanswered. Tusker had their best opportunity through James Mwangi.

A quick throw-in by Bonface Onyango, found Mike Kibwage who switched play to Collins Odhiambo. The right back then lofted a cross, which Eric Kapaito flicked to Joseph Mwangi in the center of the box, who turned his marker before firing wide.

The second half saw both sides increase the tempo but with no particular side dominating the match, it was a frantic half and a draw was a deserved result. The draw sees Ingwe climb to 14th with 11 points, while Tusker stay 12th on 15 points.

Key Moment

Aziz Okaka's crucial tackle in the 62nd minute makes our key moment.

After dealing with an AFC Leopards' attack that ended in a cross, Brian Bwire showcased his awareness of understanding the space Ingwe had left behind after pushing men forward.

The goalkeeper played a quick throw-out to substitute Lawrence Luvanda, who found Joseph Mwangi in acres of space. Mwangi in turn released striker Kapaito, with a delightful through pass, but the forward's first touch was heavy, allowing right back Aziz Okaka to sweep in with a crucial tackle that ended Tusker's counter attack.

Key Stats

Both sides committed the same number of fouls –14.

Both sides also had the same number of incomplete passes -36.

AFC Leopards' recorded their eighth draw of the season.

The first substitution was made in the 36th minute by Tusker's coach, Robert Matano.

Out of the 18 attempts on goal, only four were on target for both sides combined.

Tisini's Star Player

Musa Oundo.