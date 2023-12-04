FKF-PL: AFC Leopards, Tusker draw blanks in Machakos

Struggling AFC Leopards and Tusker on Monday battled to a barren draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The match’s outcome would have been different had both sides capitalised on the scoring opportunities that they created in the first-half.

While Tusker remain 12th on the log with 15 points from 12 matches, Leopards, who have played 13 matches, moved two places up to 14th with 11 points.

Shabana and Sofapaka who are placed 15th and 16th respectively have also collected 11 points each from 13 matches.

Leopards supporters again expressed their frustration at the team’s struggles this season. While some called for the exit of the club chairman Dan Shikanda, others called for the club to sign a top striker in the January transfer window period.

Tusker’s coach Robert Matano said his side is struggling with fitness level since before their encounter with Ingwe, they had not played a league for close to a month.

“The fitness level has gone down but the urge (to win ) is there. I have seen improvement in the team. We were not very clinical in our attack but we are working on it and I believe we are working on it,” said Matano.

The last time Tusker played a league match was on November 11 where they thumped Nairobi City Stars 3-1.

Leopards coach Tomas Trucha said he is impressed with the progress the team is making and expects the team hit the road after Christmas.

“The guys we have are improving, today was difficult because they were marked well, but we are working with them on how to move better in the scoring areas and understanding with their colleagues. One and a half month is not enough, so I believe after the Christmas we will come back strong,” said Trucha.

It was an end-to-end encounter with Tusker’s goalkeeper Brian Bwire denying Leopards a dream start when he blocked Brian Yakhama’s header on 15 minutes.

Seven minutes later, Joseph Mwangi wasted Tusker’s scoring opportunity when he fired wide, before midfielder Victor Otieno’s header in the 35th minute missed the target.

Winger Clifton Miheso squandered another glorious scoring opportunity in the 38th minute when he blasted wide a close range shot.

Tusker made the first change of the match with Lawrence Luvanda coming in for John Byamukama. Leopards survived at the stroke of halftime when David Odoyo’s powerful drive missed the target narrowly.