Kenyans poke fun at Tanzanians after Afcon defeat

The second greatest commandment in the Bible reads: “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Mathew 22: 37-39).

The directive from the holy book does not seem to be a favourite of two East African neighbours Kenya and Tanzania.

The two have had several diplomatic tiffs over the years. The latest was this week when Tanzania withdrew approval for Kenya Airways flights to Dar es Salaam over cargo flight rights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Thankfully, the issue was amicably resolved.

In football, the biblical concept of loving one's neighbour is seemingly not holding.

Many Kenyan fans went gaga and celebrated Tanzania's 3-0 loss to Morocco in their opening Group “F” fixture of the African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

In what may be interpreted as an act of jealousy for not being at the 2023 Afcon, many Kenyans took to social media to celebrate the Taifa Stars loss, gleefully tearing into how Tanzania played.

They predicted the team would lose by a huge margin in their next group matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia in Group F.

“Ndege iliowaleta isizimwe, safari ya kurudi Dar ii karibu sana - the plane which brought you shouldn't be switched off, the journey back to Dar is nearing,” James Orito wrote on Facebook after Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) had posted the final score on the same portal.

“They could have been hired to entertain fans with Bongo music,” said Nam Lolwe FM radio presenter Jiji Ja British.

“These guys are still far from football they should focus on singing,” wrote Mike Owuor referring to Tanzania's lackluster performance and lack of agility for goals. Taifa Stars, under former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche, had no single shot on target the entire match.

“Looked disorganised, lacked vision, lacked tactical and technical discipline, ill-prepared. Got lost throughout the game. Was more of a Third Division side. Complete letdown. Too bad,” wrote @Naval Seal on X.

But there was also some support for Taifa Stars amongst Kenyans.

“Well done neighbour, to beginners it is always tough next time you will be better,” Robert Odecho encouraged them on Facebook.

“Tanzania is better than Kenya because they are in Afcon representing East Africa. Let’s give them support please!” Joseph Nyongesa said on X.

Tanzania will next face Zambia in a must-win contest on Sunday before finishing their group matches against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.

Tanzania has never won an Afcon match in history. Their first appearance in the African finals was in 1980. They had to wait for over three decades before next appearing in the Nations Cup finals in 2019.

This is their third appearance at Africa’s greatest football showpiece.