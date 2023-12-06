Kenya, Uganda to renew rivalry in Cecafa U-18 final

Kenya’s Junior Stars and Uganda Junior Cranes deservedly qualified for the Cecafa U-18 Boys Championship final scheduled for Friday in Kisumu.

After coming through grueling semi-finals on Tuesday, the two nations will battle for the coveted title. Both finished top in their respective pools, with the hosts qualifying for the semis unbeaten after winning all their three Group ‘A’ matches to amass nine points, while Uganda recovered from losing their opening match to Tanzania to top group B with six points.

The Junior Stars' journey started with a 5-0 rout over Sudan in their opening match at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium on November 25.

Coach Salim Babu’s charges went on to edge Rwanda 1-0 at the same venue on November 28th, before completing their group fixtures with a resounding 4-1 win over Somalia at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on December 1.

Though losing to Tanzania in their first group ‘B’ match in the tournament, Uganda was the first team to advance to the final after dispatching Rwanda 1-0 in Kisumu, albeit through a goal that was strongly protested by the opponents who claimed Abubakar Mayanja was offside when he connected with his right foot to slot home.

The Morley Byekwaso coached side registered 2-1 and 2-0 wins over Zanzibar and South Sudan to qualify for the semis.

On Friday, coach Babu must plan well for the opponents who are expected to field several young stars who feature for top teams in the Ugandan top league including Simon Mukisa, Batiibwe Charise Okello, Mutebi Hakim and Abasi Kyeyune, who all feature for Sports Club Villa.

Uganda Junior Cranes will also parade Yiga Alex, Abubakar Mayanja who plays for KCCA FC alongside Denis Kisiriko of URA FC, Mutyaba (Dynamo Tbilisi, Georgia) and goalkeeper Abdu Magad of Gaddafi FC.

Coach Byekwaso's squad also boasts of Richard Okello and Denis Kisiriko who scored winning goals against South Sudan.

Against Tanzania in the semis, Kenya Junior Stars weren’t good enough especially in the first half where the opponents dominated, but there is room for improvement ahead of the final.

Junior Stars needed post-match penalties to qualify after the teams tied 0-0 after normal and extra time. During the shootouts, Kenya scored through Collins Ochieng, Amos Wanjala, Humphrey Aroko and Syphas Owuor, while Stanely Omondi’s kick was saved by Tanzanian keeper Anthony Mpemba.

Tanzania scored their spot-kicks through Benjamin Ramadhan, Hijjah Lidah and Phales Mkude. Kenyan goalie Ibrahim Wanzala exhibited exceptional goalkeeping by saving Said Said and Sherif Wilson’s penalties.

The Juniors weren’t too flashy against Tanzania in the semis, instead focusing solely on getting the job done.