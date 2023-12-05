Spot-on Kenya edge Tanzania to reach Cecafa U-18 final
What you need to know:
- During the shootouts, Kenya scored through Collins Ochieng, Amos Wanjala, Humphery Oroko and Syphas Owuor, while Stanely Omondi’s kick was saved by Tanzania keeper Anthony Mpemba.
- Tanzania scored their penalties through Benjamn Ramadhan, Hijjah Lidah, Phales Mkude, while Said Said's kick was saved by Kenyan keeper Ibrahim Wanzala as Sharif Wilson’s spot kick went out.
Second half substitute Syphas Owuor Tuesday scored the winning spot-kick as Kenya’s Junior Stars edged Tanzania 4-3 on post-match penalties to qualify for the Cecafa U-18 Boys Championship final.
They will face Uganda, who edged Rwanda 1-0 in another semi-final played at the same venue, in Friday's final.
The match between Junior Stars and Tanzania was deadlocked after 120 minutes, forcing penalties to determine the winner .
