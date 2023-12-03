Let’s groom talent with 2027 Afcon in mind

We all hope to see Kenya win the 2023 Cecafa Under-18 Championship title when the final whistle is blown on December 8, but are we looking ahead to see who could be the stars of the future for the senior team Harambee Stars?

Coach Salim Babu’s squad boasts a pool of young talent in the tournament, and these are players who could do wonders with our national team during the 2027 Afcon and beyond.

Despite most of them still playing for their schools, academies and lower league teams, big things are expected of the young players who have started making headlines as they continue attracting attention from football scouts with their dazzling performances.

Related Tanzania sneak into Cecafa semis where Kenya lie in wait Football

In Aldrine Kibet, captain Amos Wanjala and Alvin Kasavuli from Spain’s Nastic Sports Academy, among others, Kenya has future stars. Babu and his assistant Anthony “Vieira” Akhulia should be retained in the team’s technical bench for continuity.

Add USA based goal-scoring machine Louise Ingavi and Tyron Kariuki who plays for the National Super League (NSL) side Rainbow FC to the squad, and you see why I believe Kenya has a bright and future in football waiting to be realised.

Others players in the team like Collins Ochieng, Ibrahim Wanzala, Baron Ochieng, Joseph Bate, Manzur Okwaro, Kevin Musambai, Humphrey Omondi, Joseph Omuse, Dancun Oluoch, Humphrey Aroko, Lucas Maina and Stanley Omondi played a pivotal role in steering the Junior Stars to win all group ‘A’ matches, trouncing Sudan 5-0, edging Rwanda 1-0 before thrashing Somali 4-1 to finish unbeaten and top of the pool.

Kibet who is in Spain on sports scholarship, combines well with his colleague Kibet and Ingavi, and both have been impressive throughout the tournament which started on November 25 in Kisumu and Kakamega.

Full of skill, pace and flair, Kibet, who scored two goals to help St Anthony’s lift secondary schools national title in August, has already scored thee two goals and now looks forward to wining the Cecafa title with the Junior Stars.