Kenya Police unveil new office for promotion mission

New Kenya Police chairman Nyale Munga (second right) hands over track suits to the team at DCI training school in Nairobi on February 25, 2021.  

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

National Super League leaders Kenya Police Thursday unveiled new club officials at DCI training school in Nairobi. 

