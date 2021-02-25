Kenya Police unveil new office for promotion mission

National Super League leaders Kenya Police Thursday unveiled new club officials at DCI training school in Nairobi.

Among those who were unveiled were Club Chairman Nyale Munga who is the assistant Inspector General of Police, Marcus Tum as the Vice chairman, Chief Inspector Chris Mmbwanga Oguso as Secretary General and Jared Ajuok who will be the club treasurer.

The team also received new kits and tracksuits for the ongoing season from their sponsor Twaweza Company.

Munga said he was elated to achieve his dream of leading a football club in the country and promised to steer the club to greater heights.

“I have been yearning to lead a football club and I thank the club for this honour. We are associated with success and I will be available for any kind of support required to steer this club to great heights locally and in continental competitions,” said Munga.

Meanwhile, head coach Francis Mwangi is optimistic that their impressive run in NSL will place them in good stead of being promoted to Football Kenya Federation Premier League at the end of the season.

Police currently top NSL standing with 22 points from 11 rounds of matches, three above Talanta FC who have a game in hand.

Police FC top scorer is Samuel Githiri with five goals, three less than John Njoroge of Nairobi Stima who leads the scoring chart in the NSL.

Police FC's only loss this season came last weekend when they went down by a solitary goal to Silibwet FC at Bomet stadium, a game where their dependable player Reuben Otieno was sent off.

“We have to work hard and continue fighting to achieve our dream of getting promoted to the top league. These players have proved that they are fighters and our lead at the top of the table is because of a job well done,” said Mwangi whose side have played in the NSL for five years now.