Coast Stima, Mwatate make home advantage count

Abud Amiami (left) of Coast Stima vies for the ball with a Talanta FC defender during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on February 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

What you need to know:

  • In the match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Stima beat Nairobi’s Talanta FC 1-0 through Kelvin Washe's 72nd minute freekick
  • Coast Stima FC coach Hussein Madaga commended his players for the win despite the numerous problems they are facing due to lack of sponsorship
  • Mwatate's goals were scored by John Musyoka in the second minute, John Ndung'u in the 37th minute and Geoffrey Onjuati in the 78th minute while Kelvin Ndung'u and Hesbon Otieno scored the visitors' consolation


Two Coast teams, Coast Stima and Mwatate United FC won maximum points during their home National Super League matches played at Mbaraki Sports Club and Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium on Saturday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.