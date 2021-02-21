Coast Stima, Mwatate make home advantage count

Two Coast teams, Coast Stima and Mwatate United FC won maximum points during their home National Super League matches played at Mbaraki Sports Club and Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium on Saturday.

In the match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Stima beat Nairobi’s Talanta FC 1-0 through Kelvin Washe's 72nd minute freekick.

Coast Stima FC coach Hussein Madaga commended his players for the win despite the numerous problems they are facing due to lack of sponsorship.

"I believe we will continue to do well but we request well-wishers to come forward and help us so that we can successfully travel to Kisumu for our next fixture. We want to honour all our matches," said Madaga.

Talanta FC coach Ken Kenyatta complained about the tough weather conditions due to the match kicking off at 1pm.

"The sad thing is that the game started at 1pm on a hot day. Why couldn’t kick-off be at 4pm or at least 3pm?” posed Kenyatta.

In another league match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Mwatate United edged visiting Mount Kenya United 3-2.