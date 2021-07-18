Kenya hit Djibouti in Cecafa Under-23 Championship

Austin Odhiambo

Kenya Under-23 player Austin Odhiambo tries to disposses teammae Oliver Maloba during their final training session at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday, Burundi clash with Eritrea in a must-win tie for both sides.
  • Tanzania will square it out with DR Congo at 4pm after Kenya clash with South Sudan scheduled for 1pm kick off.

Kenya Sunday recorded 3-0 win against Djibouti in the ongoing Cecafa Under-23 Championship at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Northern Ethiopia.

