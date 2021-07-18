Kenya hit Djibouti in Cecafa Under-23 Championship

Kenya Sunday recorded 3-0 win against Djibouti in the ongoing Cecafa Under-23 Championship at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Northern Ethiopia.

Ulinzi Stars midfielder John Njuguna opened the scoring in the first half, while Regan Otieno headed home the second and a late strike from second half substitute Benson Omalla ensured Emerging Stars bagged maximum points in their opening match.

"It was a tough match and the boys played according to my instructions. We still have a match in the group stage and our target is to bring the trophy home," said Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi in his post-match comments.

Following the win, Stanley Okumbi's side lead Group C, which also comprises of South Sudan on three points and Djibouti on zero points.

Emerging Stars only need a draw in their next match against South Sudan on Wednesday to proceed to the semi finals of the regional tourney.

Okumbi opted for Tusker's Henry Meja upfront instead of Benson Omalla, who has been leading in the team's attack.

In an early kick off at the same venue, guest team DR Congo and Uganda played to a barren draw in group A.. On Saturday, hosts Ethiopia also drew 3-3 in the opening match at Bahir Dar Stadium in a group B clash.

On Tuesday, Burundi clash with Eritrea in a must-win tie for both sides. Tanzania will square it out with DR Congo at 4pm after Kenya clash with South Sudan scheduled for 1pm.

Kenya's squad against Djibouti