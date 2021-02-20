KCB stumble in title race

Mathare United forward James Kinyanjui (left) vies for the ball with Bidco United defender Otieno Lambert

Mathare United forward James Kinyanjui (left) vies for the ball with Bidco United defender Otieno Lambert during their BetKing Premier league match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCB suffered a blow in their quest to bag maximum points in the tough clash against Nzoia after midfielder Michael Mutunda was sent-off in the 43rd minute for a dangerous tackle on Kevin Juma
  • At Kasarani, Mathare’s captain Lennox Ogutu was unlucky, as he scored in his own net at death to gift Bidco a 2-1 over his side
  • At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, veteran striker Allan Wanga scored at death to condemn Western Stima coach Abdallah Juma to his first loss since he took over a fortnight ago

KCB on Saturday squandered the chance to reduce the gap between them and Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) leaders Tusker to a point after losing 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

