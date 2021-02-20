KCB stumble in title race

KCB on Saturday squandered the chance to reduce the gap between them and Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) leaders Tusker to a point after losing 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

At the same time, visitors Kakamega Homeboyz edged Western Stima 3-2 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, while Bidco United rallied from behind to beat Mathare United 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi.

KCB suffered a blow in their quest to bag maximum points in the tough clash against Nzoia after midfielder Michael Mutunda was sent-off in the 43rd minute for a dangerous tackle on Kevin Juma.

Then the two teams were tied 1-1, with skipper Simon Munala netting KCB's goal in the 10th minute from the spot, an effort Gabriel Wandera cancelled in a similar manner in the 34th minute.

Juma sealed Nzoia's third win of the season with a stunning free-kick in the 52nd minute.

The win means that the millers are unbeaten at home thus far in six matches.

They moved to 12th on the log with 14 points.

For KCB, despite the loss, which was their second of the season, they maintained their second place on the log with 25 points, while Tusker tops with 29.

“It was a good match because we used our chances well to maintain our impressive run at home. What we need to work on as a team is how to get the positive results when we play away,” said Nzoia’s assistant coach Peter Mwaura.

At Kasarani, Mathare’s captain Lennox Ogutu was unlucky, as he scored in his own net at death to gift Bidco a 2-1 over his side. Ogutu had opted to ease the pressure by playing a back pass to his goalkeeper Job Ochieng who was out of position resulting to the own goal.

The two teams looked headed for a 1-1 draw after Tyson Otieno put the 2008 champions in the lead in the seventh minute, before Erick Gichimu levelled for Bidco in the 74th minute.

“He (Ogutu) made a mistake, which is normal in the game of football. He is not the first and last to do it. What is important is for us to help him overcome the frustrations. We also failed to use our chances well in the match,” said Mathare’s tactician Salim Ali.

His opposite number Anthony Akhulia was elated by the win, which propelled his side to eighth place with 17 points.

“The win is a big encouragement to us, taking into account that Mathare are former winners of the league. As a young team, it gives us the motivation to keep pushing,” said Akhulia.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, veteran striker Allan Wanga scored at death to condemn Western Stima coach Abdallah Juma to his first loss since he took over a fortnight ago.

Stima were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute after Clinton Bulimo was sent off.

Earlier Sylvester Owino and Robert Arrot had cancelled Kennedy Otieno and Isaac Mweru’s efforts in the tough match.